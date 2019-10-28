What happens after Gabbard goes?

Two things likely came to mind for the current Hawaii constituents of U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, now that she’s announced she will not run for re-election to Congress. Read more

Two things likely came to mind for the current Hawaii constituents of U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, now that she’s announced she will not run for re-election to Congress.

One is: I wonder who will replace her in D.C.? State Rep. Kai Kahele is already off to the races there, but there’s sure to be a long line of wannabes, in the end.

The other: Gabbard’s term representing her district has more than a year left. However her long-shot run as a presidential candidate goes, voters hope she hasn’t forgotten that.

Cutting down on Oahu’s plastic

After Maui County put in place a ban on polystyrene foam food containers, effective last December, Hawaii County followed suit in July. Now the Honolulu City Council is weighing Bill 40, which would ban the use and distribution of those containers along with other disposable plastics, including utensils and straws in restaurants and stores.

Exemptions are expected for various prepackaged foods and bags, such as those for nuts, grains and newspapers. The bill’s latest draft sets a Jan. 1, 2021, start date for this commendable effort to reduce plastics waste polluting our landscape and waters.