comscore Coast Guard rescues mariner off Kahoolawe | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Coast Guard rescues mariner off Kahoolawe

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The U.S. Coast Guard rescued a 75-year-old man Sunday who had abandoned his sinking sailboat in waters 500 yards off Kahoolawe. Read more

Previous Story
3 suspects sought in Aiea robbery

Scroll Up