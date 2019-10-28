comscore Ferd Lewis: BYU, UCF intriguing prospects for Hawaii Bowl | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Ferd's Words | Sports

Ferd Lewis: BYU, UCF intriguing prospects for Hawaii Bowl

  • By Ferd Lewis flewis@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

As the University of Hawaii football team inches closer to attaining bowl eligibility, it is time to start thinking about who, potentially, might be waiting for the Rainbow Warriors by the time they get there. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard, Oct. 27
Next Story
Scoreboard

Scroll Up