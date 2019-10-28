NFL Islanders

Jahlani Tavai, Lions linebacker — Recorded two solo tackles against the Giants. Read more

UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII

>> Rigo Sanchez, Colts punter — Punted five times for an average of 46.4 yards, with a net of 42.0 against the Broncos. He placed two punts inside the 20 and his long punt covered 58 yards.

>> John Ursua, Seahawks wide receiver — Was inactive against the Falcons.

>> Trevor Davis, Raiders wide receiver — Started and had one catch for 15 yards. He also returned one punt for 3 yards.

SAINT LOUIS

>> Marcus Mariota, Titans quarterback — Was active but did not play against the Bucs.

>> Tyson Alualu, Steelers defensive end — Plays host to the Dolphins today.

>> Kamalei Correa, Titans linebacker — Recorded two solo tackles and two assists against the Bucs. One of his tackles came on special teams.

>> Nate Herbig, Eagles lineman — Was inactive against the Bills.

PUNAHOU

>> DeForest Buckner, 49ers defensive line — Recorded one solo tackle and one assist while also recording a quarterback hurry and a pass deflection against the Panthers.

>> Ka’imi Fairbairn, Texans place-kicker — Connected on both of his field-goal attempts, with a long of 40 yards, and all three of his extra-point attempts against the Raiders.

KAMEHAMEHA

>> Kamu Grugier-Hill, Eagles linebacker — Started and recorded two tackles against the Bills.

LAHAINALUNA

>> Hercules Mata’afa, Vikings defensive line — Was inactive against the Redskins on Thursday.