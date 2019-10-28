NFL Islanders
Jahlani Tavai, Lions linebacker — Recorded two solo tackles against the Giants.
Read more
Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!
You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription.
Subscribe Now
Log In
Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story.
UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII
>> Jahlani Tavai, Lions linebacker — Recorded two solo tackles against the Giants.
>> Rigo Sanchez, Colts punter — Punted five times for an average of 46.4 yards, with a net of 42.0 against the Broncos. He placed two punts inside the 20 and his long punt covered 58 yards.
>> John Ursua, Seahawks wide receiver — Was inactive against the Falcons.
>> Trevor Davis, Raiders wide receiver — Started and had one catch for 15 yards. He also returned one punt for 3 yards.
SAINT LOUIS
>> Marcus Mariota, Titans quarterback — Was active but did not play against the Bucs.
>> Tyson Alualu, Steelers defensive end — Plays host to the Dolphins today.
>> Kamalei Correa, Titans linebacker — Recorded two solo tackles and two assists against the Bucs. One of his tackles came on special teams.
>> Nate Herbig, Eagles lineman — Was inactive against the Bills.
PUNAHOU
>> DeForest Buckner, 49ers defensive line — Recorded one solo tackle and one assist while also recording a quarterback hurry and a pass deflection against the Panthers.
>> Ka’imi Fairbairn, Texans place-kicker — Connected on both of his field-goal attempts, with a long of 40 yards, and all three of his extra-point attempts against the Raiders.
KAMEHAMEHA
>> Kamu Grugier-Hill, Eagles linebacker — Started and recorded two tackles against the Bills.
LAHAINALUNA
>> Hercules Mata’afa, Vikings defensive line — Was inactive against the Redskins on Thursday.