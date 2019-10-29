comscore Column: Students with dyslexia can succeed, with right kind of help | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Island Voices

Column: Students with dyslexia can succeed, with right kind of help

  • By Joyce Torrey
  • Today
  • Updated 6:57 p.m.

This striking statistic begs attention: 20%, or 1 in 5 students, whether in public or private school, needs extra help with reading and writing. Read more

Previous Story
What happens after Gabbard goes?

Scroll Up