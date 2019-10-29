The Electric Kitchen: Ghoulishly ono dishes fit for Halloween

Here are some Halloween-inspired recipe ideas that are easy and fun to make. Read more

Is thinking about your Halloween party more frightening to you than ghosts and goblins? Have no fear, this is a time for your creativity to kick in. With so many options for themed recipes — monsters, witches, pumpkins, vampires — you can get as creative as you want. Here are some Halloween-inspired recipe ideas that are easy and fun to make.

BONE SLICES (CRAB ROLLS)

By Hawaiian Electric Co.

1/2 cup mayonnaise

2/3 cup cream cheese, softened

2 tablespoons celery, finely chopped

2 tablespoons onion, finely chopped

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1 teaspoon ground mustard

1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

Salt and pepper, to taste

1-1/2 cups canned crabmeat, drained and flaked (substitute imitation crab)

4 (10-inch) flour tortillas

In large bowl, beat mayonnaise and cream cheese together until smooth.

Add celery, onion, lemon juice, mustard, Worcestershire sauce, salt and pepper. Stir in crabmeat.

Spread about 1/2 cup filling over each tortilla. Roll up tightly; wrap in plastic wrap.

Refrigerate for 2 hours or until chilled. Cut into 1/2-inch slices.

When serving stack rolls in threes to look like a back bone. Makes 6 dozen pieces.

Approximate nutritional information, per 3-piece serving (not including salt to taste): 90 calories, 6 g fat, 1.5 g saturated fat, 15 mg cholesterol, 150 mg sodium, 6 g carbohydrate, no fiber or sugar, 3 g protein

STUFFED JACK-O-LANTERN BELL PEPPERS

By Hawaiian Electric Co.

1 pound ground turkey

1 egg

1 cup Italian breadcrumbs

1 small onion, chopped

1 small tomato, diced

2 cloves garlic, minced

1/2 cup chili sauce

2 tablespoons prepared yellow mustard

3 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

6 orange bell peppers

Heat oven to 350 degrees. Grease 8-by-8-inch baking dish.

In large bowl, lightly mix together ground turkey, egg, breadcrumbs, onion, tomato, garlic, chili sauce, mustard, Worcestershire sauce, salt and pepper.

Wash peppers and cut jack-o’-lantern faces into them with a sharp paring knife, making triangle eyes and noses, and pointy-teeth smiles. Slice off tops of peppers and scoop out seeds and cores. Stuff lightly with turkey mixture and place one against the other in prepared baking dish to prop up each pepper.

Bake until peppers are tender and stuffing is cooked through and juicy, about 1 hour. Serves 6.

Approximate nutritional information, per serving (not including salt to taste): 250 calories, 8 g fat, 2 g saturated fat, 85 mg cholesterol, 1,200 mg sodium, 26 g carbohydrate, 1 g fiber, 10 g sugar, 19 g protein

PUMPKIN CRUNCH CREAM PIE

By Hawaiian Electric Co.

>> Crust:

1-1/3 cups graham cracker crumbs

1/4 cup granulated sugar

1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/2 cup butter, melted

>> Filling:

3/4 cup cold milk

1 (3.4 ounce) package instant vanilla pudding and pie filling mix

1 (8-ounce) container frozen whipped topping, thawed, divided

1/2 cup slivered almonds

1/2 cup semisweet chocolate chips

1/2 cup canned 100% pure pumpkin (not pie filling)

3/4 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice

Chocolate shavings, for garnish

Make crust: In medium bowl, combine graham cracker crumbs, sugar and cinnamon; add butter and mix well.

Press firmly into bottom and up sides of 9-inch pie plate. Chill in fridge at least 1 hour before filling.

Make filling: In large bowl, combine milk and pudding mix. Beat with whisk until thickened, about 1 minute. Refrigerate 5 minutes.

Stir in 2 cups whipped topping, almonds, chocolate chips, pumpkin and spice. Spoon mixture into pie crust. Cover and refrigerate at least 4 hours.

Garnish pie with dollops of remaining whipped topping and chocolate shavings. Serves 6.

Approximate nutritional information, per serving (not including chocolate shavings): 580 calories, 37 g fat, 22 g saturated fat, 45 mg cholesterol, 500 mg sodium, 61 g carbohydrate, 3 g fiber, 47 g sugar, 6 g protein

More Hawaiian Electric Co. recipes are available at hawaiianelectric.com.