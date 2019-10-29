comscore Evolution of a tiradito | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Crave

Evolution of a tiradito

  • By Lesa Griffith Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 8:13 p.m.

The first dish Ricardo Zarate learned to cook, when he was 10, was octopus tiradito. Read more

Previous Story
Cookbook serves up foods from TV, films

Scroll Up