FarmLovers at Kaka‘ako farmers market voted tops in Pacific

FarmLovers at Kaka‘ako farmers market took first place in the Pacific region and in Hawaii in the America’s Farmland Trust’s 2019 Farmers Market Celebration People’s Choice Awards.

The market, at the corner of Ala Moana Boulevard and Ward Avenue, includes more than 70 booths offering locally grown, raised and caught foods, as well as artisan products.

FarmLovers owner Pamela Boyar runs two markets at the site, one on Wednesday evenings, the other Saturday mornings.

Several Oahu markets placed on the list of Top 50 in the Pacific: FarmLovers Kailua at No. 2; FarmLovers Pearlridge, No. 7; FarmLovers Haleiwa, No. 12; Keauhou Farmers Market, No. 15; and Hawaii Farm Bureau Honolulu, No. 21.