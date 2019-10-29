comscore Food industry complicates the act of eating well, a nutritionst Marion Nestle says | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Crave

Food industry complicates the act of eating well, a nutritionst Marion Nestle says

  • By Nadine Kam nkam@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 7:18 p.m.

Weight loss is big business in this country. It’s an industry that grew by about 4% last year, from $69.8 billion to $72.7 billion, according to MarketResearch.com. Read more

Previous Story
This Michelin-starred, 6-course dinner cost $1K per head at the Hawai‘i Food & Wine Festival’s Halekulani Culinary Masters Gala

Scroll Up