Councilwoman Kymberly Pine enters fight in upcoming mayoral race

  • By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:12 p.m.

Councilwoman Kymberly Pine said Monday she will be a candidate for Honolulu mayor in 2020, a race that is likely to become crowded in a hurry. Read more

