FBI approached rail contractor workers, lawsuit says

  • By Kevin Dayton kdayton@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:14 p.m.

The FBI has approached employees of a major rail contractor, and federal investigators also served a search warrant on the city to gather data such as emails in connection with an ongoing criminal investigation into rail, according to court records and city officials. Read more

