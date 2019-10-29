Kahuku wind project spurs more arrests, bringing total to 127

Arrests linked to the Na Pua Makani wind project reached 127 after 16 activists duct-taped themselves to each other Sunday night and temporarily blocked trucks carrying wind turbine parts from passing through. Read more

Arrests linked to the Na Pua Makani wind project reached 127 after 16 activists duct-taped themselves to each other Sunday night and temporarily blocked trucks carrying wind turbine parts from passing through.

A video posted on the Facebook page for Ku Kia‘i Kahuku of the demonstration showed three trucks, one carrying part of a turbine’s tower and two carrying blades, leaving Kapolei on Sunday night after the last protester was arrested.

Protesters were lined up back to back facing the others present rather than police officers, and some had duct tape over their mouths with “Our voices matter!” written on it.

The project contracted to Virginia-based AES Corp. started sending trucks from Kalaeloa in Kapolei to Kahuku on the North Shore on Oct. 17, when protests and arrests began. AES is permitted to move and has moved parts Sunday through Thursday nights between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m.

Na Pua Makani will add eight turbines to the 12 that are already in Kahuku.

Dozens of demonstrators participate every night, but the number of those opting to get arrested dropped every night until none were arrested Thursday. That trend stopped Sunday.

All arrests were made in Kalaeloa, and arrestees were released from the Kapolei police station after posting bail amounts that ranged from $100 to $1,000, according to Honolulu Police Department spokeswoman Sarah Yoro.

Leaders of those opposed to the wind project said they usually are aware of only a few of the arrestees before they start blockading the driveway the trucks leave from.

Nakia Naeole, one of those leaders, said the arrests have shown that the issue goes beyond a single ethnicity or a single part of the island.

“It’s caused several indigenous communities … to take up the cause and proclaim their own love of their land,” he said.

Naeole said North Shore communities such as Kahuku, Hauula and Laie have diverse communities.

Of the people arrested Sunday night, six identified as Hawaiian, one as Samoan, three as Tongan (one being half- Hawaiian) and six as white (one being half-Filipino).

While demonstrators were getting arrested, Naeole asked police, “Are you ready to arrest the world?”

Those opposing the project say that the protesting and blocking the road are attempts to be heard.

When asked about its outreach to the community, Verla Moore, community liaison for AES Na Pua Makani, said via email, “AES has been in close touch with people throughout the North Shore community since we assumed ownership of the project in December 2018. In the last two months, we participated in three community meetings, and we continue to listen, answer questions and share more about the project.”

The Bennet Group, the public relations firm working with AES on the project, listed those three meetings as a September community meeting at Laie Elementary School, an October “Talk Story hosted by Councilmember Heidi Tsune­yoshi” and an October presentation to the Koolauloa Neighborhood Board.