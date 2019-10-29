comscore Kahuku wind project spurs more arrests, bringing total to 127 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Kahuku wind project spurs more arrests, bringing total to 127

  • By Mark Ladao and Dan Nakaso mladao@staradvertiser.com dnakaso @staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 9:58 p.m.

Arrests linked to the Na Pua Makani wind project reached 127 after 16 activists duct-taped themselves to each other Sunday night and temporarily blocked trucks carrying wind turbine parts from passing through. Read more

H-2 crash victim identified as Schofield Barracks soldier

