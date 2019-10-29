Kokua Line: Hearing set on permit plan for tour buses at beaches

Q uestion : Are they changing the rules for tour buses at beach parks? I haven’t heard anything about this. Please find out. I am not on the internet. Read more

Question: Are they changing the rules for tour buses at beach parks? I haven’t heard anything about this. Please find out. I am not on the internet.

Answer: Honolulu County’s Department of Parks and Recreation has proposed new rules governing “recreational stops” by commercial tour companies at beach parks under its control, but they haven’t been approved yet.

A public hearing on the matter is scheduled for 2 to 4 p.m. Nov. 20 at the Mission Memorial Building, 550 S. King St.

The current rules (which would be repealed) and the proposed new rules are posted on the department’s website, at 808ne.ws/current and 808ne.ws/proposed, respectively.

Since you mentioned that you are not online, we’ll summarize some key points.

The proposal outlines a fee-based, monthly permitting process for recreational stops of no longer than 90 minutes by commercial tour companies at designated Oahu beach parks.

Recreational stop means “the use of a beach park by a commercial tour company for activities that may include, but are not limited to, sightseeing, spectating, picture taking, beach combing, swimming, guided tours and eating of prepared foods,” according to the proposal.

These stops would be prohibited at Kailua, Kalama, Waimanalo, Kaiona, Kaupo, Makapuu and Kalanianaole beach parks under the proposal. Nor would they be allowed at any beach park in a state conservation district or at any public park or beach park not listed on the permit, which would be displayed on the commercial vehicle’s dashboard. (Note: This proposal would not govern Hanauma Bay Nature Preserve.)

They would be allowed at Waimanalo Bay Beach Park, but only from 6:30 p.m. Fridays through 6:30 a.m. Mondays, and on all state and federal holidays. Permitted commercial vehicles visiting that particular park could carry no more than 15 passengers.

Otherwise, recreational stops would be allowed at designated parks only from 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. weekdays, excluding state and federal holidays.

At a park, the commercial tour company could not cook food or set up a buffet line, but it could hand out boxed lunches and beverages, for example. It couldn’t reserve picnic sites or tables.

The proposal divides Oahu into five park districts. Permits would be limited to five per month, per district. The monthly permits would be issued to eligible commercial tour companies on a first-come, first-served basis, and by lottery if demand exceeded supply.

The proposed rules wouldn’t apply to tour buses that transport passengers without making recreational stops or to “activities associated with recreational stops or prepackaged tours,” according to the proposed rules.

Mahalo

My husband and I are both 84 years old. The other day we went to Costco at Iwilei. When we got done, it was raining. We did not have our umbrella, so we just stood there looking at the rain. Then a young girl with a very cordial smile and a very large umbrella approached us and asked us if we would like her to walk us to our car. We accepted her offer, so she walked my husband to the car while I waited. She walked him to the car and helped him unload our groceries. Then they both walked back to me, she with her sweet smile and umbrella and he with our large umbrella from the car. She’s from Maili and said she was brought up to help others whenever she can. We gave her a big hug and thanked her. Her name is Rita. We’d like to give Rita a big mahalo from Jim and Bobbie. May God bless her and keep her safe. — Jim and Bobbie

Write to Kokua Line at Honolulu Star-Advertiser, 7 Waterfront Plaza, Suite 210, 500 Ala Moana Blvd., Honolulu 96813; call 529-4773; fax 529-4750; or email kokualine@staradvertiser.com.