comscore Tech View: For cybersecurity, prioritize talent over tools if necessary | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Tech View

Tech View: For cybersecurity, prioritize talent over tools if necessary

  • By Michael Taratko
  • Today
  • Updated 10:07 p.m.

With so many data breaches in the news today — DoorDash and Zynga were two recent victims — combined with the dizzying number of proposed cybersecurity solutions and the cost of this protection, it can be daunting to even think about where to start in protecting your business’s assets. Read more

Previous Story
H-2 crash victim identified as Schofield Barracks soldier

Scroll Up