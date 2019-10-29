comscore TMT denies report that telescope site decision is imminent | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

TMT denies report that telescope site decision is imminent

  • By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:25 p.m.

Officials with the Thirty Meter Telescope on Monday denied a report in the Canary Islands that a decision on where to construct the $1.4 billion project will happen within the next few weeks. Read more

