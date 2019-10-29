Chaminade nabs 2 men’s soccer awards

Chaminade senior goalkeeper Michael Stafford and midfielder Brison Kim were named the Pacific West Conference men’s soccer defender and freshman of the week, the conference announced on Monday. Read more

Chaminade senior goalkeeper Michael Stafford and midfielder Brison Kim were named the Pacific West Conference men’s soccer defender and freshman of the week, the conference announced on Monday.

Stafford, a Honolulu native and Kalani alum, recorded five saves in Saturday’s 1-0 win at Concordia-Irvine. It was his third clean sheet of the season.

Kim’s 67th-minute goal proved to be the match winner at Concordia. It was the first goal of the season for the Kalani graduate.

After Monday’s 9-1 loss at Point Loma, Chaminade (6-4 overall, 4-2 PacWest) remains in California to face Biola on Thursday in La Mirada.

Vulcans volleyball outlasts Azusa Pacific

Down two sets to one at home against defending Pacific West champion Azusa Pacific, the Hawaii Hilo women’s volleyball team won the final two sets for a 20-25, 25-12, 24-26, 25-17, 15-11 victory on Monday night.

Freshman middle Emily Wade recorded a career-high 24 kills, while senior middle Armani Moultrie had 16 kills. Bria Beale chipped in 12 kills, setter Kendal Kott had a double-double (59 assists, 14 digs) and libero Kaila Lizama had a career night with 35 digs.

The Vulcans (17-5, 12-2 PacWest) head to Oahu this week to face Hawaii Pacific (15-7, 11-3) at 7 p.m. Saturday at St. Francis’ gym and Chaminade (19-3, 13-1) at 1 p.m. Sunday at McCabe Gym.