comscore Chaminade nabs 2 men’s soccer awards | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

Chaminade nabs 2 men’s soccer awards

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Chaminade senior goalkeeper Michael Stafford and midfielder Brison Kim were named the Pacific West Conference men’s soccer defender and freshman of the week, the conference announced on Monday. Read more

