Mariota foundation will bring youngsters to University of Hawaii-Fresno State football game

The far-and-away biggest purchaser of thousands of University of Hawaii tickets never attended the school and hasn’t been to one of the Rainbow Warriors’ games in years, but also never forgot the thrill of being there.

“I remember the excitement of going to the stadium to watch UH as a youngster and wanted to share that with kids that might not otherwise have that same opportunity,” said Marcus Mariota, whose Motiv8 foundation will underwrite the experience for 1,200 kids Saturday in a parade of 28 buses when the ’Bows play Fresno State.

It is the third consecutive year that the foundation will treat kids from across the island to transportation to and from the game, a ticket, T-shirt and bento plus an opportunity to meet UH players and coaches.

The number was “bumped up” from 1,000 in the initial year, Mariota said, to nearly 3,500 overall.

“Going to the (UH) games kind of helped kick-start my imagination and hopes to play college and pro ball and if I can help others to dream big and visualize their goals in life, on the field and in the college classroom, then that’s what I want to do,” Mariota said. “It is always about the next generation.”

This year his foundation made it possible for 400 kids in Oregon, where Mariota graduated from college, to attend a UO-Montana game. It also took 240 kids in Tennessee to a Titans-Steelers exhibition game that Mariota appeared in.

Mariota, who played under current UH assistant coach Craig Stutzmann at Saint Louis School, said, “I’ve known Stutz and I’ve gotten to know Coach Rolo and spend time with them to learn about the (UH) program.”

“We are proud to partner with Marcus and the Motiv8 Foundation in their ongoing efforts to support Hawaii’s youth,” UH athletic director David Matlin said. “He continues to make everyone around him better with his generosity and success and we are thankful to be part of his mission.”

Mariota said, “The (thank you) letters I’ve gotten from the kids who have gone to the games have meant a lot to me. It has been my privilege to share this with them.”