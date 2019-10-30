comscore Editorial: Ala Wai harbor needs fresh start | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Our View

Editorial: Ala Wai harbor needs fresh start

  • Today
  • Updated 7:14 p.m.

Last year, when the state moved forward in an attempt to secure a private-public partnership to redevelop dilapidated Ala Wai Small Boat Harbor, the Division of Boating and Ocean Recreation (DOBOR), within Hawaii’s Department of Land and Natural Resources, pitched a vision of a world-class marina offering a myriad of activities. Read more

Previous Story
Editorial: Oahu voters face major decisions

Scroll Up