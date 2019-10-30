comscore Former police officer is charged again with abuse | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Former police officer is charged again with abuse

  • By Nelson Daranciang ndaranciang@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:22 p.m.

An officer who resigned from the Honolulu Police Department on the same day he pleaded guilty to multiple counts of threatening and domestic abuse was charged again with domestic abuse. Read more

