Former police officer is charged again with abuse

An officer who resigned from the Honolulu Police Department on the same day he pleaded guilty to multiple counts of threatening and domestic abuse was charged again with domestic abuse.

The state filed a criminal complaint against Ryan Konishi on Oct. 23 charging him with misdemeanor abuse of a family or household member. The complaint alleges that the abuse happened Oct. 17.

Konishi, 42, posted $2,000 bail Tuesday and is scheduled to appear in court Monday.

He was charged in August 2018 with multiple counts of abuse and threatening involving a different victim dating back to March 2017. Konishi was charged in December with harassing, abusing and threatening the same victim while he was on bail for the first case.

Konishi pleaded guilty in both cases and resigned from HPD on Aug. 26.

Judge Kevin Morikone of the Honolulu District Family Court immediately sentenced Konishi to two years of probation, including 21 days in jail. Morikone also ordered Konishi to attend domestic violence intervention and parenting classes until his probation officer agrees he can be discharged.

Because he is accused of committing the latest domestic abuse within one year of his previous convictions, if he is found guilty he will be deemed a repeat offender subject to a mandatory minimum 30-day jail term. The maximum penalty for misdemeanor abuse is one year in jail and a $2,000 fine.