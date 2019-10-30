comscore Judge reinstates bail for former death row inmate | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Judge reinstates bail for former death row inmate

  • By Nelson Daranciang ndaranciang@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:21 p.m.

A state judge reinstated Isaiah McCoy’s eligibility for release with added conditions Tuesday pending a trial for robbery but refused the former death row inmate’s request to reduce his $100,000 bail. Read more

