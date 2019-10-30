comscore Kakaako parks and acreage to transfer from state to city | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Kakaako parks and acreage to transfer from state to city

  • By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:16 p.m.

The state officially will transfer Kakaako Waterfront Park, its sister parks and nearly 41 acres of land to the city Friday after Mayor Kirk Caldwell and the head of the Hawaii Community Development Authority signed an agreement Tuesday. Read more

