Maui Council fails to stop wastewater case | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Maui Council fails to stop wastewater case

  • By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:05 p.m.

The Maui County Council on Tuesday failed to muster enough votes to challenge Mayor Michael Victorino’s decision to argue the county’s high-profile wastewater treatment case before the U.S. Supreme Court. Read more

