Officials stress safety to trick-or-treaters

Over two dozen students from Momilani Elementary School visited Honolulu Hale on Tuesday morning for “Be Safe, Be Seen Halloween Pedestrian Safety Day.”

Twenty-six students — fifth and sixth graders — who are part of the school’s Junior Police Officer Program filled Mayor Kirk Caldwell’s office to help commemorate the day, which Caldwell made official via a proclamation.

“When you go out trick-or-treating, it’s going to be dark, and you’ve got to be really careful because we don’t want any of you injured in any way,” Caldwell told the students.

He called Halloween a “walking holiday” and, along with representatives from a number of city and state departments, encouraged kids and parents alike when trick-or-treating to wear bright colors, look at both sides of the road when crossing and obey all traffic laws.

Lynn Araki-Regan, first deputy for the state Department of Transportation, said kids are three times more likely to be hit and killed by a car in the United States on Halloween. “Children, please be safe. Drivers, please be safe,” she said. “We all need to work together in ensuring that we have zero accidents on Halloween and in the future as well.”

Sandy Barnett, one of Momilani’s fifth grade teachers and the adviser for the JPO Program, said this is the second year the school’s fifth and sixth grade JPOs have participated in the event. She said it’s important to have students meet the mayor and feel like the work they do at school — helping maintain safety on the playground and at school crosswalks — is important.

Councilman Brandon Elefante, whose jurisdiction covers Pearl City’s Momilani Elementary, said, “Be safe when you’re out there. … I remember as a kid growing up, I would make sure that I was cognizant of my surroundings to make sure that I was seen not only for my costume, but because of the colors that I had in my costume.”