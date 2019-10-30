On the Move: Lin, Yoshizawa, Koskey and Chen

Kaiser Permanente Hawaii has announced that the following doctors have joined its award- winning staff of more than 600 health care providers in facilities on Oahu, Maui and Hawaii island. Read more

>> Dr. Alexander Lin joins the Kaiser Permanente Honolulu Medical Office ophthalmology department. Lin recently completed a preliminary medical internship as well as an ophthalmology residency at University of Washington in Seattle.

>> Dr. Anne Yoshizawa now practices family medicine at Kaiser Permanente’s facility at the Maui Lani Medical Office. Yoshizawa previously served as an adult medicine teaching attending hospitalist at Ventura County Medical Center as well as a primary care provider at the Yakima Valley Farm Worker’s Clinic Rosewood Family Health in Lents, Ore.

>> Jenna Koskey, O.D., joins the Kaiser Permanente Kona Medical Office optometry department. Koskey previously served as an optometrist for the PeaceHealth Medical Group in Eugene, Ore.

>> Dr. Li-Hsieh Chen works in Kaiser Permanente’s Honolulu Medical Office in its internal medicine department. He completed an internal medicine residency at the Internal Medicine Residency Program at Kaiser Permanente Hawaii. Chen also is active in research and recently looked into reducing unnecessary testing with vitamin D in the Kaiser Permanente Hawaii region as well as predictive modeling of liver cancer among hepatitis C patients in Hawaii.

