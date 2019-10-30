comscore Around the Nation | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Around the Nation

  • By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Kekaula Kaniho, Kahuku ’17: The junior safety for No. 21 Boise State made four total tackles in the Broncos’ 28-25 loss to BYU. The loss was the 21st-ranked Broncos’ first of the season, bringing their record to 6-1. Read more

Previous Story
Radio station drops Jeff Portnoy from University of Hawaii basketball broadcasts

Scroll Up