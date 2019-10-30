Around the Nation

Kekaula Kaniho, Kahuku ’17: The junior safety for No. 21 Boise State made four total tackles in the Broncos’ 28-25 loss to BYU. The loss was the 21st-ranked Broncos’ first of the season, bringing their record to 6-1. Read more

FOOTBALL

>> Kekaula Kaniho, Kahuku ’17: The junior safety for No. 21 Boise State made four total tackles in the Broncos’ 28-25 loss to BYU. The loss was the 21st-ranked Broncos’ first of the season, bringing their record to 6-1.

>> Andru Tovi, Mililani ’16: The Kansas senior started at center in a 37-34 homecoming win over Texas Tech, paving the way for 112 yards and two touchdowns on the ground for the Jayhawks.

>> Kanawai Noa, Punahou ’15: The Nebraska senior wideout reeled in three catches for 52 yards and a touchdown in the Huskers’ 38-31 loss to Indiana.

>> Alexander Vainikolo, Maui ’16: The New Mexico senior linebacker made eight tackles, five of them solo, in the Lobos’ 45-31 loss to Hawai’i.

>> Alohi Gilman, Kahuku ’15: No. 16 Notre Dame’s senior safety made five total tackles, ½ for loss, in the Fighting Irish’s second loss of the season at Michigan, falling 45-14 to the Wolverines. The loss brought 16th-ranked Notre Dame to 5-2 on the season and dropped them eight spots in the AP poll.

>> Isaac Slade-Matautia, Saint Louis ’17: No. 7 Oregon’s sophomore linebacker made three tackles and broke up a pass in the Ducks’ 37-35 victory over Washington State.

>> Andrew Aleki, Kamehameha ’17: The San Diego State junior linebacker made six total tackles for the No. 25 Aztecs in their 20-17 win against UNLV. San Diego State, now 7-1 this season, moved into the Top 25 with the victory.

>> Pono Davis, KS-Hawaii ’15: The senior defensive tackle tallied five tackles and half a sack for No. 15 SMU in Thursday’s 34-31 win over Houston. The Mustangs moved up one spot in the AP rankings and remain undefeated at 8-0.

>> Duke Clemens, Punahou ’19: The UCLA freshman started at left guard and powered the Bruins to 217 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns in their 42-32 victory over Arizona State. The win was the Bruins’ second over a ranked team this season.

>> Kana’i Mauga, Waianae ’18: The USC sophomore linebacker made eight tackles, one for loss, in the Trojans’ 35-31 win over Colorado. The sophomore helped to shut out the Buffaloes in the fourth quarter and eventually made the game-sealing tackle on fourth down on Colorado’s final possession.

>> Wayne Taulapapa, Punahou ’16: Virginia’s sophomore running back had 11 carries for 54 yards and two touchdowns in the Cavaliers’ 28-21 loss at Louisville. The sophomore leads the team with nine rushing touchdowns across eight games in his first season as a starter.

>> Supilani Mailei, St. Francis ’17: The Robert Morris junior defensive lineman made 10 tackles in Friday’s 24-20 win over Bryant.

>> Kama Kamaka, Kamehameha ’17: The San Diego junior defensive back made six total tackles and forced a fumble in the Toreros’ 50-38 win against Dayton, helping the team to a five-game winning streak in the process.

>> Evan Powers, Punahou ’18: The Lewis & Clark freshman running back came out of the backfield to grab two catches for 11 yards and a touchdown in the Pioneers’ 49-34 homecoming win against Willamette.

>> Makana Laboy, ‘Iolani ’17: The sophomore defensive back for Lewis & Clark tallied four tackles, one interception and two passes broken up, and returned a blocked kick for two points against the Bearcats.

>> Cameron Chang, ‘Iolani ’17: The sophomore defensive lineman recorded one sack for Lewis & Clark in its win over Willamette.

>> Dusten Ramseyer-Burdett, Kapaa ’18: The Linfield sophomore safety made two total tackles, was in on a sack and returned an interception 96 yards for a touchdown in the Wildcats’ 42-10 victory over Pacific Lutheran.

>> Rudy Keopuhiwa, Waianae ’17: The Whitworth (Wash.) sophomore defensive lineman made six total tackles to go with one sack in the Pirates’ 34-23 loss to Puget Sound.

MEN’S SOCCER

>> Skyler Goo, Saint Louis ’19: The UNLV freshman forward assisted on his team’s first goal in their 4-1 win over Kansas City on Friday.

>> Alex Liu, ‘Iolani ’18: The Loyola Marymount sophomore midfielder came off the bench to score the Lions’ first goal in their 2-1 overtime win against Pacific (Calif.) on Saturday. The goal was his first of the season.

>> Braden Kojima, Hawaii Prep ’17: The Pacific (Ore.) junior midfielder had one assist in the Boxers’ 2-0 win over Linfield on Saturday.

>> Brycen Lee, Mid-Pacific ’16: The junior defender assisted on one goal for Pacific (Ore.) as the Boxers took down Linfield 2-0 on Saturday.

WOMENS’ SOCCER

>> Karlin Wurlitzer, Mililani ’18: The Idaho State sophomore defender assisted on the Bengals’ game-tying goal but lost 3-2 to Northern Arizona in overtime. She finishes her sophomore season as a full-time starter with two goals, three assists and no cards.

>> Kendall Stovall, Kamehameha ’18: The Nevada sophomore goalkeeper made nine saves in the Wolfpack’s 2-1 win over Wyoming on Sunday.

>> Chardonnay Curran, Campbell ’17: The Oregon junior midfielder assisted on the Ducks’ lone goal in their 1-0 win at Arizona State on Sunday.

>> Kailana Kaeo, Mililani ’16: The senior midfielder for Saint Mary’s (Calif.) assisted on her team’s only goal in Wednesday’s 1-0 win over Pacific (Calif.).

>> Rachel Bowler, ‘Iolani ’16: The Seattle senior defender recorded one assist in the Redhawks’ 2-1 win over Texas-Rio Grande Valley on Saturday.

WOMENS’ VOLLEYBALL

>> Emi Pua‘a, Punahou ’16: The Arizona senior libero recorded 17 digs and two aces in Friday’s 3-2 loss to Oregon State. She led her team with 18 digs on Sunday in the Wildcats’ 3-1 win over Oregon.

>> Nikki Lum, Punahou ’16: The Army senior setter recorded a season-high 26 assists to go with nine digs in the Black Knights’ 3-2 loss to Navy on Saturday.

>> Ana Oglivie, ‘Iolani ’17: The junior setter co-led Army with 17 digs and added six assists against Navy.

>> Mapu Sekona, Mid-Pacific ’17: The Cal State Bakersfield junior outside hitter was all over the court on Saturday with six kills, two aces, four digs and three assisted blocks in the Roadrunners’ 3-2 win against Chicago State.

>> Kamalu Makekau-Whittaker, KS-Hawaii ’16: The Cal State Nortrhridge senior setter led her team with 32 assists and four digs in Saturday’s 3-2 loss to Long Beach State.

>> Julia Fisher, Le Jardin ’18: The Eastern Michigan sophomore middle blocker had eight kills in the Eagles’ 3-1 loss to Akron on Saturday.

>> Puaoolelagi Sao, Kahuku ’17: The Eastern Washington junior defensive specialist had 14 digs in Saturday’s 3-1 loss to Weber State.

>> Shali Niu, Kahuku ’18: The George Mason sophomore opposite hitter had 16 kills and four assisted blocks in Thursday’s 3-2 loss to St. Louis.

>> Kanile‘a Nomura, King Kekaulike ’17: The Jackson State junior middle blocker tallied 10 kills and two solo blocks in Saturday’s 3-2 win over Southern Texas.

>> Teana Adams-Kaonohi, Punahou ’19: The Kansas State freshman setter recorded a season-high 25 assists with three service aces and six digs in the Wildcats’ 3-2 win against Kansas. She added 10 assists and seven digs on Saturday in a 3-0 loss at Iowa State.

>> Kayla Afoa, Kamehameha ’17: The Nevada junior outside hitter had nine kills and eight digs in Saturday’s 3-0 loss to No. 14 Colorado State.

>> Tihani Ehia, Castle ’18: The New England outside hitter tallied 32 digs, 11 kills and two service aces in the Pilgrims’ 3-2 win over Elms. With the double-double, she was named the NECC Women’s Volleyball Athlete of the Week, averaging 2.86 kills and 4.71 digs per set.

>> Hana Lishman, Punahou ’16: The Pepperdine senior libero recorded seven digs and three service aces in the Waves’ 3-0 loss to BYU on Saturday.

>> Lexis Akeo, Kamehameha ’19: The No. 2 Pittsburgh freshman setter tallied 30 assists and five digs on Friday in the Panthers’ sweep at Notre Dame. On Sunday, she gathered 37 assists and two kills in a 3-0 win at Louisville. She set a program record with her fifth ACC freshman of the week award this season. She ranks second in the ACC with 10.68 assists per set, helping the Panthers to sweep their past six matches. The second-ranked Panthers have dropped just one set in their past 30.

>> Kassidy Naone, Le Jardin ’17: The Portland junior outside hitter had five kills, two aces and nine digs in the Pilots’ sweep of Gonzaga on Saturday.

>> Carey Williams, Kahuku ’17: The junior defensive specialists had 23 digs for Portland in a 3-0 win over Gonzaga on Saturday.

>> Shayla Hoeft, Seabury Hall ’16: The Portland senior middle blocker had eight kills on Saturday as the Pilots took down Gonzaga in three sets.

>> Ally Wada, Hawaii Baptist ’18: The San Francisco sophomore setter recorded a team-high 39 assists and six digs in the Dons’ 3-1 loss at Pacific (Calif.) on Thursday. She added 29 assists and five kills on Saturday as the Dons were swept by Saint Mary’s (Calif.).

>> Moana To‘oto‘o, Maryknoll ’18: The sophomore libero tallied 21 digs for San Francisco in a 3-1 loss to Pacific (Calif.) on Thursday.

>> Kailee Kurokawa, Hilo ’18: The Seattle sophomore setter had a game-high 23 assists in the Redhawks’ 3-0 loss to Texas-Rio Grande Valley on Thursday.

>> Averi Salvador, Punahou ’17: The Temple junior defensive specialist recorded 23 assists on Friday in a 3-0 loss to Tulsa. The Owls came back to win on Sunday, sweeping Wichita State as she gathered 16 assists.

>> Jhenna Gabriel, Maryknoll ’18: The sophomore libero/setter for No. 1 Texas had 29 assists and five digs in a 3-0 win over No. 4 Baylor. She helped the Longhorns bring their winning streak to seven games in Saturday’s 3-0 win at Kansas, recording 24 assists and six digs in the process. Texas took the No. 1 ranking from Baylor this week, moving up from No. 4 in the AVCA polls.

>> Shelby Capllonch, Damien ’19: The UNLV freshman outside hitter nabbed a double-double with 10 kills and 12 digs to go with two aces in the Rebels’ 3-1 win over Air Force on Thursday.

>> Paris Oliveira, Kamehameha ’19: The UNLV freshman libero led Thursday’s game with 15 digs against the Falcons.

>> Saige Ka‘aha‘aina-Torres, ‘Iolani ’18: The Utah sophomore setter tallied 46 assists and nine digs on Friday in a 3-1 win over Washington. She recorded a career-high 67 assists with six digs and four total blocks on Sunday in the Utes’ 3-2 loss to Washington State. Her 67 assists were the second highest in program history. She is averaging 11.27 assists per set, second in the Pac-12 and 14th in the nation.

>> Phoebe Grace, Kahuku ’17: The Utah sophomore middle blocker recorded five kills and three block assists on Sunday in the Utes’ 3-2 loss to Washington State.

>> Kalena Vaivai, King Kekaulike ’ 19: The Utah State freshman sophomore had 14 assists and two service aces as the Aggies fell 3-0 to San Diego State on Saturday.

>> Jasmine Niutupuivaha, Kahuku ’16: The senior middle blocker for Utah Valley had eight kills and five block assists in the Wolverines’ 3-2 loss to Texas-Rio Grande Valley.

>> Syenna Masaki, Kalaheo ’17: The UTEP junior setter recorded a double-double with 17 assists and 10 digs as the Miners swept Marshall on Friday.

>> Sina Uluave, Punahou ’19: The Wichita State freshman outside hitter recorded her third double-double of the season with a career-high 17 kills and 14 digs, hitting .333 with just three errors on 42 attempts.

>> Siani Yamaguchi, Kalaheo ’16: The Winthrop (S.C.) senior setter had 37 assists and 11 digs along with four digs in the Eagles’ sweep of Presbyterian on Friday. She grabbed another double-double with 33 assists and 13 digs to go with three assisted blocks, four kills, and two service aces in Saturday’s 3-0 win at Charleston Southern.

Stats compiled by Quinn Goldstein, Special to the Star-Advertiser; To submit an athlete for publication, email bhull@staradvertiser.com.