Sharapova commits to Hawaii Open | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

Sharapova commits to Hawaii Open

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The Hawaii Open added more star power to its women’s field with the commitment of five-time Grand Slam champion and former world No. 1 Maria Sharapova. Read more



