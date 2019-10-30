Sharapova commits to Hawaii Open

The Hawaii Open added more star power to its women’s field with the commitment of five-time Grand Slam champion and former world No. 1 Maria Sharapova. Read more

The Hawaii Open added more star power to its women’s field with the commitment of five-time Grand Slam champion and former world No. 1 Maria Sharapova.

Sharapova owns 36 career titles and reached 10 Grand Slam finals, with victories at Wimbledon in 2004, the U.S. Open in 2006, the Australian Open in 2008 and the French Open in 2012 and 2014.

The tournament moves to the Stan Sheriff Center this year and is set for Dec. 26-28 as players prepare for the run-up to the Australian Open in January.

“The Hawaii Open is a great way to warm up for the competition in Australia, which is around the corner,” Sharapova said in a release. “I’m excited to play, explore the beautiful island, and meet my fans.”

Sharapova joins a five-player women’s field that includes reigning U.S. Open champion and world No. 4 Bianca Andreescu and three-time Grand Slam winner Angelique Kerber. Kei Nishikori, last year’s men’s champion, headlines the men’s field.

Tickets go on sale Tuesday at hawaiitennisopen.com

HPU picked to finish second in PacWest

The Hawaii Pacific women’s basketball team was picked to finish second in the PacWest preseason poll on Tuesday, as voted on by coaches.

Azusa Pacific, the defending NCAA West Region champion, received 11 of 12 possible first-place votes to get picked as the preseason favorite. The Cougars went 21-1 in 2018-19 and return all five starters from the team.

Hawaii Pacific received the other first-place vote. Chaminade was picked to finish ninth, while Hawaii Hilo was projected to finish 10th out of the 12 teams.

Azusa Pacific senior guard Savanna Hanson was selected as the Preseason Player of the Year and appeared on the Preseason All-Conference team with sister Daylee Hanson, Hawaii Pacific’s Amy Baum and Alysha Marucci, Chaminade’s Destiny Castro and Concordia (Calif.)’s Michaela Vanderklugt.