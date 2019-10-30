comscore Mililani product Dillon Gabriel turns lessons from McKenzie Milton into results at UCF | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Mililani product Dillon Gabriel turns lessons from McKenzie Milton into results at UCF

  • By Jon Marks Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

It’s nearly 4,750 miles from Honolulu to Orlando, where Dillon Gabriel is already making his presence felt as starting quarterback for the University of Central Florida. Read more

Previous Story
Radio station drops Jeff Portnoy from University of Hawaii basketball broadcasts

Scroll Up