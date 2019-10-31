Kokua Line: Patient irked by Fox News can ask to change the channel

Q uestion : I am a longtime Kaiser medical member on Oahu. During the past two years I have been to the Moanalua, Mapunapuna, Waipio, Kahuku and Kaneohe clinics. Read more

Question: I am a longtime Kaiser medical member on Oahu. During the past two years I have been to the Moanalua, Mapunapuna, Waipio, Kahuku and Kaneohe clinics. Every time I was there all the televisions in the waiting rooms were tuned to Fox News. I personally loathe Fox News and what it represents. Many other members I have asked also agreed, and that it is insulting to patients with adolescent children, and other folks who are often in discomfort. Why are the TVs tuned to Fox News? Is this a policy directed by Kaiser management, or a coincidence? There is no remote control available to change channels. … Could you find out who controls the television channel selection policy at Kaiser facilities, or what their policy is about who selects waiting room television channels? Also, where can Kaiser Permanente members send a complaint if this matter is part of an established management practice?

Answer: Kaiser Permanente doesn’t have a policy or rule favoring Fox News over other channels. Your experience seems to be coincidental, indicating simply that someone who likes the highly rated cable news channel got to the TV before you did. If it happens again, feel free to ask to change the channel.

“Televisions in waiting rooms of Kaiser Permanente facilities should be tuned to neutral programming that appeals to a broad audience. A patient who would like to view something else should double check with others in the area for consensus. If all are agreeable, please see the receptionist and they should be able to assist with changing the channel,” said Laura M. Lott, a spokeswoman for Kaiser Permanente.

Lott said there is no official policy on the selection of TV channels in Kaiser Permanente waiting rooms. The consensus of clinic leaders she consulted is that they strive for positive programming to support a calm healing environment. Usually that means the TV is tuned to a cooking channel or nature show, she said. Lott added that she couldn’t recall ever seeing a clinic TV tuned to Fox News, but doesn’t frequently visit all that you mentioned.

At any rate, she said the “receptionist should be more than happy to change the channel, as long as it doesn’t disturb other patients. If there is an issue a patient can always ask to speak with the clinic manager.”

Q: Regarding the tour buses stopping at beach parks (808ne.ws/1029kline), so this wouldn’t be on the weekends?

A: Correct. For the most part, permits would be good Mondays through Fridays from 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. An exception is Waimanalo Bay Beach Park, where permits would be issued only during weekends, and only for commercial vehicles carrying a maximum of 15 passengers.

As Tuesday’s column said, permits would be issued only for designated beach parks, not all of them. These are proposed rules; they have not yet taken effect.

Mahalo

Mahalo in advance to all the drivers who I know will be extra alert for the trick-or-treaters. Even though Halloween falls on a week night, the little kids will be out early and might be walking up your driveway just as you are planning to pull in from a long day’s work. Please take extra care driving home. — A mom

Mahalo

Many thanks to Mr. Ikaika Pestana, who works at the Queen Kapiolani Hotel. I unknowingly dropped my wallet while filling gas at the Kapahulu Hele station. Ikaika somehow was able to track down my home address with just my name and delivered it with all the contents intact. I was shocked when he rang my door bell and asked if I had lost my wallet. The hotel should be proud to have him as an employee for his honesty and integrity. — A grateful senior

