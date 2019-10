The following doctors have joined Kaiser Permanente Hawaii’s staff of more than 600 health care providers, who are located at facilities on Maui, Hawaii island and Oahu. Read more

The following doctors have joined Kaiser Permanente Hawaii’s staff of more than 600 health care providers, who are located at facilities on Maui, Hawaii island and Oahu:

>> Dr. Maegan Doi has joined the team of the internal medicine department at Kaiser Permanente Honolulu Medical Office. During her residency at Kaiser Permanente Hawaii Internal Medicine Residency Program, Doi was a general medical educational committee member and was active in doing research, which included examining liver failure due to hepatic amyloidosis.

>> Dr. Teresa Walsh works at Kaiser Permanente’s Honolulu Medical Office at their obstetrics and gynecology department. Prior to returning to Hawaii, Walsh served as a medical staff physician at Texas Children’s Hospital and St. Luke’s Medical Center in Houston. Walsh also was an assistant professor and associate program director for the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas.

