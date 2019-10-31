comscore Wind plant opponents take break from protest | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Wind plant opponents take break from protest

  • By Mark Ladao mladao@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:02 p.m.

Few, if any, demonstrators against the project to install eight 568-foot tall wind turbines in Kahuku on the North Shore made an appearance at Kalaeloa in Kapolei Tuesday night, with opponent leaders saying a much-needed break was taken from gathering every night. Read more

Previous Story
Driver charged in 2018 fatal hit-and-run crash on Kamehameha Highway

Scroll Up