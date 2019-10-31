Days A Week: Herman’s Hermits, Runway Fashion Show, Party Expo and more

Herman’s Hermits Starring Peter Noone: This English rock band, formed in 1964 topped the Billboard charts in 1965. 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m., Blue Note Hawaii. $50-$65. bluenotehawaii.com Read more

friday-saturday

Herman’s Hermits Starring Peter Noone: This English rock band, formed in 1964 topped the Billboard charts in 1965. 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m., Blue Note Hawaii. $50-$65. bluenotehawaii.com

friday

Runway Fashion Show: Local fashion designers Citadine, Lahaole Designs, Matt Bruening and Okika Cloth will debut their latest collections with a fashion show. Musical guests Bound in the Mirror Room, IZIK, John-Paul Brabant, DJ Tittahbyte and DJ Jetboy will perform. 6-9 p.m., Hawaii State Art Museum. 586-0305, hisam.hawaii.gov/calendar

Gabi Ng Pag Bibigay Starring Gabby Concepcion: Benefit show starring Concepcion, a Filipino actor, will aid charity and medical missions in the Philippines. 6-10 p.m., Filipino Community Center’s Casamina-Flores Ballroom, 94-428 Mokuola Street, Suite 302. $38.75-$80.50. 256-8089, islandtix.com/events/ gabi-ng-pag-bibigay-starring-gabby-concepcion

First Friday Arts & Culture Block Party Series: Galleries, boutiques, cafes and restaurants feature art exhibits and free entertainment. With music on Hotel Street; all lanes closed to traffic from Nuuanu Avenue to Smith Street after 7:30 p.m. 388-2909.

saturday- sunday

Oh Baby! Family, Toy & Game and Party Expo: The latest in baby shower gifts, maternity wear, unique children’s wear, the latest toys and STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) toys for young children, party favors, catering, party rental equipment, bouncers, costume characters and more. 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Neal Blaisdell Center Exhibition Hall. $5.50 (free children 5-younger). 239-7777, ohbabyfamilyexpo.com

saturday

Best Fall Fair: Country store, plants, silent auction, food, baked goods, crafts and games. 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Ewa Community Church, 91-1258 Renton Road. 681-3471.

Plantation Innovations & Art of Hawaii: Event includes dedication of new display of Hawaii’s sugar plantation workers’ tools and implements, and opening reception for “Imaging the Chinese in Waipahu: 12 Commentaries.” 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Hawaii’s Plantation Village’s Okada Building, 94-695 Waipahu St. Free admission. 677-0110, hawaiiplantationvillage.org

Honolulu Rose Society’s Fall Rose Exhibition: Fragrant rose contest, experts with help for rose-care problems. 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Kahala Mall between Long’s and Macy’s. honolulurosesociety.org

Honolulu Print & Book Fair: Local print artists and publishers will showcase their print-based multiples, products and publications. More than 40 vendor tables representing 60-plus individuals will be present. Performances and readings will be conducted by local musicians, author and artists. noon-9 p.m., Entrepreneurs Sandbox, 643 Ilalo St. 536-5507, honoluluprintmakers.org

Concert by Fiji, Maoli, Ekolu, Kapena and PeniDean: Event celebrates grand opening of Hawaii’s Finest, a Hawaiian-inspired local clothing store, at Ka Makana Alii. Luau-style events with music and hula or Tahitian dancing will take place. Blessing at 4 p.m., Ka Makana Alii, 91-5431 Kapolei Pkwy. kamakanaalii.com

Taste of Waipahu: Food trucks, tents and product service vendors,e live entertainment, a hip-hop dance event, keiki rides and games, and a free drawing for a Las Vegas trip. 4-10 p.m., August Ahrens Elementary School. 677-6939, wcawaipahu.org/14th-annual-taste-of-waipahu

Les Peetz Tribute Concert: Performance by Rachel Gonzales, joined by Bailey Matsuda on piano, Jim Guss on guitar, Alex Morrison on bass and Greg Pay on drums. Peetz was a jazz pianist, award-winning journalist, published author and attorney. $10-$45. 7:30-10 p.m., Medici’s, Manoa Marketplace, 2754 Woodlawn Dr., 351-0901, bit.ly/2Pqm605

SUNDAY

Hawaii Parkinson Walk: The seventh annual event will raise awareness and funds for Parkinson’s in Hawaii, with a kid zone, resource fair and prizes. All ages welcomed. The walk is free, but fundraising is encouraged. Volunteers will be on hand to assist people living with Parkinson’s. For those who can’t walk, chair yoga will be offered. 9 a.m.-noon, Magic Island. hawaiiparkinsonwalk.org

He Makana O Na Mele Gala: A fundraiser for the Hawaii Youth Symphony, which is celebrating its 55th birthday. Maestro Joseph Stepec will conduct the symphony and ukulele master Jake Shimabukuro will make a special appearance. $250 (tables of 10 can be purchased). Gala will include silent auction, cocktails and Hawaiian-style dinner. Silent auction at 4:30 p.m.; dinner at 5:30 p.m.; concert at 7 p.m., Hilton Hawaiian Village Coral Ballroom. 941-9706, hiyouthsymphony.org/namele

Taimane & Her Band: Taimane received the Na Hoku Hanohano favorite entertainer of the year award in 2019. 7:30 p.m., Blue Note Hawaii. $20-$42. bluenotehawaii.com

monday-­tuesday

Ukulele Master Jake Shimabukuro: Honolulu-born musician has received multiple Na Hoku Hanohano and Hawaii Music awards. 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m., Blue Note Hawaii. $35-$45. bluenotehawaii.com

monday

Bohemian Rhapsody: Presented by Chamber Music Hawaii. The spring wind quartet will peform Hungarian and Czech compositions. 7:30 p.m., Windward Community College’s Paliku Theatre. $30 (free for students with vaild ID). 489-5038, chambermusichawaii.org/tickets

wednesday

He Mele Lahui Hawaii Program: Hawaiian music artist Ku‘uipo Kumukahi performs. $6-$27 for entry into place. 9-11 a.m., ‘Iolani Palace. 522-0822, iolanipalace.org

Doug MacDonald: Jazz guitarist of the Califournia Quartet performs with Dean Taba and Noel Okimoto. 6:30-9:30 p.m., Gordon Biersch of Honolulu. 599-4877, gordonbiersch.com/locations/honolulu/events

Kevin Coleman and The Flat Five: Part of Blues Wednesdays. The group will play West Coast jump blues, Chicago blues and Texas blues. 7:30-10 p.m., OnStage, 802 Kapahulu Ave. 738-0004.

thursday

Ukulele Jam Session: Ukulele Project Hawaii will lead ukulele fans and play music. 5:30-7 p.m., Pearlridge Center’s Mauka Center Court. 203-2366, pearlridgeonline.com

A Tribute to Etta James: Performances by Melodie Soul, Lana Kei and Smokestack. James, a six-time Grammy Award winner, was a jazz, soul, blues and R&B singer whose career spanned five decades. 6:30 p.m., Blue Note Hawaii. $25-$45. 777-4890, bluenotehawaii.com