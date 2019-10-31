Expo caters to parents and babies alike

The Oh Baby! Family Expo this weekend is a one-stop destination for expecting and new parents, and youngsters who want to get their crawl on. Read more

The Oh Baby! Family Expo this weekend is a one-stop destination for expecting and new parents, and youngsters who want to get their crawl on.

About 150 exhibitors will showcase the latest products and services for Hawaii’s prenatal to preteen families. From maternity wear, baby shower gifts, breastfeeding information, birthing classes and car-seat safety to party venues, it’s all covered in this one event.

The expo’s most exciting event is the Baby Crawling Contest, which will start at 2 p.m. each day.

Parents can yell or bring whatever noisemaker that will help get their baby across the finish line. There is no age limit to the competition — parents can decide when their child is ready for the challenge, but babies who stand and walk are not eligible. The contest is limited to 80 racers per day.

The always messy and entertaining Keiki Cake Smash will be held 3 to 4 p.m. Sunday. Children ages 1 to 3 will receive a frosted cake and can do whatever they want with it. Once they get their hands on the cakes, expect a lot of smashing, squooshing and some actual eating. Afterward, participants can then change into a cool free T-shirt, which will be given to all participants. The event is limited to 60 tots.

The event is part of a triple-header of expos at the Blaisdell this weekend, along with the Toy and Game Expo and the Hawaii Party Expo.

———

TOTS

Oh Baby! Family Expo

When:

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

Where:

Neal S. Blaisdell Center, 777 Ward Ave.

Admission:

$5.50, free to children 5 years and younger

Info:

239-7777, ohbabyfamilyexpo.com