comscore Family Fare: For kids of all ages | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Play

Family Fare: For kids of all ages

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Friends of Waimanalo Library Book Sale: Find bargains on used books, music and DVDs. Proceeds to benefit the library’s programs. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Waimanalo Public Library. 259-2610. Read more

Previous Story
Janet Jackson preps for upcoming Honolulu concerts, shares her love for Hawaii

Scroll Up