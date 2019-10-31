Family Fare: For kids of all ages

Friends of Waimanalo Library Book Sale: Find bargains on used books, music and DVDs. Proceeds to benefit the library’s programs. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Waimanalo Public Library. 259-2610. Read more

Agriculture and Environmental Awareness Day: Features exhibits to create a greater awareness and understanding of agriculture and the environment; a plant sale of ornamentals, grafted trees, herbs, succulents; and tree giveaways (from 9 a.m.), one per family while supplies last. 8-11:30 a.m. Saturday, UH Urban Garden Center, 955 Kamehameha Highway, Pearl City. Free. 453-6050

Day at Lake Wilson: Enjoy a family day filled with activities, food and learning, with fishing demonstrations, Arbor Day giveaways of plants and seedlings, a country market, make-and-take projects, a paper airplane contest and “park golf.” Presented by the state Department of Land and Natural Resources and Wahiawa Fresh! 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Wahiawa Freshwater State Recreation Area, 380 Walker Ave. Free parking in designated areas. lakewilsonday.com

Best Fall Fair: Games, crafts, a country store, plants, silent auction, food, baked goods, shave ice and more. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Ewa Community Church, 91-1258 Renton Road. 681-3471, ewacommunitychurch.org

Manoa Valley Church’s 49th annual Harvest Fair: Crafts, food, plants, clothing, a white elephant sale, silent auction and activities for children. Proceeds to benefit the church’s Building Maintenance Fund. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, 2728 Huapala St. 988-3271

Makahiki: Celebrate the Hawaiian New Year and season with an authentic Hawaiian procession (at 9 a.m.) and games (from 10 a.m.-noon) including stone bowling, dart slide, chest slapping, wrist wrestling and more. Presented in part by Pa Kui A Lua. 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, Waikiki Aquarium; arrive by 8:30 a.m. for a briefing of Makahiki and responsibilities. waikikiaquarium.org

Hanahau‘oli School Children’s Fair: “Fun in the Sun!” offers games, keiki crafts, pony rides, face painting, hairspray designs, a country store, archery, a silent disco, live entertainment and more. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, 1922 Makiki St. Parking available at Roosevelt High School with free shuttle service. Free. 949-6461, hanahauoli.org/event

Keiki Cooking: Children will mix and roll their own pasta, learn tips on cooking fresh pasta and blend a pesto to coat noodles in creating a fresh egg pasta and garden basil pesto. Minimum age for drop-off (no parent present) is 9 years of age. Wear covered shoes and long pants. 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, Windward Community College. $35. 235-7433, windwardcce.org/cooking.htm

“Disney’s Frozen Jr.”: Members from the Performing Arts Center of Kapolei will perform selected numbers during this 30-minute performance, followed by a short meet-and-greet with cast members. 11 a.m. Saturday, Kapolei Public Library. Free. 697-7050

Honolulu Print &Book Fair: Showcase of local print artists’ and publishers’ products and publications, including screen-printed T-shirts and tote bags, hand-bound books, bargain books and more. With performances and readings by local musicians, artists and authors, presented by Honolulu Printmakers. Noon-9 p.m. Saturday, Entrepreneurs Sandbox, 643 Ilalo St., Kakaako. Free. 536-5507, duncan@honoluluprintmakers.org

Graphic Novel Talk Story: Discussion theme is “Classical Literature Adapted into Graphic Novels.” For teens and older patrons. 2-3:30 p.m. Saturday, Mililani Public Library. Free. 627-7470

The 14th Annual Taste of Waipahu: Keiki rides, games, food trucks, live entertainment, hip-hop dance event and more. Hosted by The Waipahu Community Association. 4-10 p.m. Saturday, August Ahrens Elementary School, 94 1170 Waipahu St. 677-6939, wcawaipahu.org

Comic Jam Hawaii: Local artists create collaborative cartoons, illustrations and sketches while talking story; keiki and families are invited to participate. 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Pearlridge Center, Wai Makai (Downtown) Center Court. Free. 203-2366, pearlridgeonline.com