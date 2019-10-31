comscore Get da Pidgin Guerilla to sign da book, l’dat | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Play

Get da Pidgin Guerilla to sign da book, l’dat

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

“Okinawan Princess, Da Legend of the Hajichi Tattoos” ($18.95, Bess Press) is a children’s book told in three languages that highlights the family history of author Lee Tonouchi. Read more

Previous Story
Janet Jackson preps for upcoming Honolulu concerts, shares her love for Hawaii

Scroll Up