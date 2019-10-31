comscore Pau Hana Patrol: Kalapawai Cafe & Deli brings satisfying, local-style bites to Kapolei | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Pau Hana Patrol | Play

Pau Hana Patrol: Kalapawai Cafe & Deli brings satisfying, local-style bites to Kapolei

  • By Betty Shimabukuro bshimabukuro@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The Kalapawai model is local-style and family- friendly, but with enough sophistication on the menu that we don’t have to head for the higher prices of the Ko Olina resort to get a dose of dining finesse. Read more

Previous Story
Janet Jackson preps for upcoming Honolulu concerts, shares her love for Hawaii

Scroll Up