comscore Maturity has been key to University of Hawaii quarterback Cole McDonald’s success, development | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Maturity has been key to University of Hawaii quarterback Cole McDonald’s success, development

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

For Hawaii quarterback Cole McDonald, there was no palm-to-the-forehead aha moment. Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio - Oct. 30, 2019
Next Story
Television and radio - Oct. 31, 2019

Scroll Up