The Rainbow Wahine face a big weekend as the Big West co-leaders come to town

Halloween has nothing on Big West volleyball. The brooms have been out long before today for the top three teams in the conference.

Co-leaders UC Santa Barbara (19-2, 9-1) and Cal Poly (16-6, 8-1) ride into the Stan Sheriff Center this week on win streaks that include three consecutive sweeps. The Gauchos and Mustangs prepped for their respective matches with No. 21 Hawaii (18-3, 8-2) with straight-set home victories on Tuesday, UCSB over Long Beach State and Cal Poly over Cal State Northridge.

Had it not been for the hiccup known as UC Irvine to open October — a five-set loss at home to the Anteaters — the Rainbow Wahine would be in a three-way tie for first when opening November.

What hasn’t changed is how critical this week is to the trio. It is full of postseason implications, the NCAA tournament’s automatic berth at the top of the list, for the three which seemingly has played a round-robin broom game.

Hawaii fell on the road to Cal Poly in three then swept host UCSB the next night.

The Gauchos, without their best player in Lindsey Ruddins, then rebounded from that loss to the Wahine with a home sweep of the Mustangs.

Crazy important is putting it mildly.

“This is a huge week for us,” senior setter Bailey Choy said. “We’re preparing for Santa Barbara first and foremost, looking to apply everything the coaches ask and making sure the the scouting report is being done.”

Hawaii executed the game plan for UCSB in the Thunderdome on Oct. 12. The Wahine slowed down Ruddins, the conference leader in kills and 19th nationally in kills (4.50 per set) and points (5.0 per set).

The 6-foot-2 senior hitter had just two kills in Set 1. She finished with 12, but she was the lone UCSB player in double figures, the next closest being younger sister, Gigi, with seven.

Lindsey Ruddins set the conference record for player of the week honors with her 12th on Monday. She then tied her season-high with 21 kills in Tuesday’s 25-22, 22-25, 31-29, 25-15 win over Long Beach State.

It gave the Gauchos their 19th victory, the most for the program since 2011. It also gave ninth-year coach Nicole Lantagne her 99th win.

The last time the Gauchos were in Honolulu, it was the night after the Wahine’s emotional five-set victory over No. 11 Cal Poly that snapped Hawaii’s 13-match losing streak against ranked opponents. The Wahine didn’t have enough left and were swept 28-26, 25-22, 25-21. UCSB became the first Big West team to sweep Hawaii in the Sheriff Center.

(New Mexico State swept Hawaii in 2008 in a Western Athletic Conference match in the SSC. Long Beach State was the last BWC team to win 3-0, that 1993 match was played in Klum Gym).

“This week is very big for us,” said Wahine senior setter-hitter Norene Iosia, one of two starters who played in last year’s loss to UCSB. “We have the best competition in our conference here this week and we’re excited. We control our destiny.”

The emphasis is on “control” as in ball control. When Hawaii is able to pass well, the Wahine can run an impressive multi-prong attack; if not, the Wahine become pin-oriented with predictable sets to the outside hitters.

Hawaii’s other watchword this week is focus.

“When we focus, we do our best,” said freshman middle Amber Igiede, who had a team-high eight kills in the loss at Cal Poly. “The last time against UCSB, the seniors said to keep it calm, keep your focus. Our mentality was awesome.

“It’s really fun right now, but we’ve got to keep the confidence up.”

The Wahine have won their last five, the Gauchos their last four and the Mustangs their last three. Just who will keep their streak going will be both the trick and the treat.

Note

Cal Poly has swept 11 opponents this season, eight in conference. UCSB’s 10 sweeps includes seven in Big West play. Hawaii has four 3-0 conference wins among its six sweeps this season.

BIG WEST VOLLEYBALL

Stan Sheriff Center

>> Friday, 7 p.m. UC Santa Barbara (19-2, 9-1) at No. 21 Hawaii (18-3, 8-2)

>> Sunday, 5 p.m. Cal Poly (16-6, 9-1) at No. 21 Hawaii

>> TV: Spectrum Sports (Ch. 16/1016)

>> Radio: 1420-AM / 92.7-FM

>> Series: Hawaii leads UCSB, 42-9; leads Cal Poly, 40-8