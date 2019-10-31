comscore Van Zyl captures Vans Pro title | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Van Zyl captures Vans Pro title

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

South Africa’s David Van Zyl surfed to victory in the Vans Pro on Wednesday at Sunset Beach. Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio - Oct. 30, 2019
Next Story
Television and radio - Oct. 31, 2019

Scroll Up