comscore Editorial: Closer scrutiny of flood plan needed | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Our View

Editorial: Closer scrutiny of flood plan needed

  • Today
  • Updated 6:45 p.m.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers estimates that a major flood in the Ala Wai Watershed could damage thousands of buildings in Waikiki, mostly, and require more than $1.14 billion in repairs. Read more

