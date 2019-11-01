comscore Foster mother is charged with murder of boy, 3 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Foster mother is charged with murder of boy, 3

  • By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:23 p.m.

A Hawaii island grand jury has indicted a Waimea woman on a charge of second-degree murder in the 2017 death of a 3-year-old boy while under the temporary foster care of the woman and her husband. Read more

Previous Story
New Kapiolani high-rise in development

Scroll Up