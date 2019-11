Kaiser Permanente Hawaii has announced that Dr. Yuree Lin is a hospitalist for their facility in Moanalua Medical Center. Read more

Kaiser Permanente Hawaii has announced that Dr. Yuree Lin is a hospitalist for their facility in Moanalua Medical Center. After she completed her residency in Seattle, Lin was a nocturnist at Mercy Hospital in St. Louis and a telemedicine hospitalist at Mercy Virtual Care Center.

The board of directors of Mo Hock Ke Lock Bo, a parent organization of Mun Lun School in Chinatown, has selected Lily Shan as the school’s next principal. Shan has taught at Mun Lun School for the past five years, and she will be its seventh principal. The school has a long history of teaching Chinese heritage, language and culture.

