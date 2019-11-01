Queens acquires urgent care clinics

The Queen’s Health Systems has struck a deal to acquire Island Urgent Care and its four clinics in Honolulu, which will continue operating. Read more

The Queen’s Health Systems has struck a deal to acquire Island Urgent Care and its four clinics in Honolulu, which will continue operating.

The new entity is expected to launch in January, re-branded as Queen’s Island Urgent Care, the company announced Thursday.

The clinics in Kapahulu, Pearl Kai, Kakaako and Hawaii Kai will offer the same services and hours, but with Queen’s resources behind them. The terms of the agreement are confidential.

“Ambulatory health care is a growing market, and consumers are actively choosing venues like Island Urgent Care to provide care for their families at a growing rate,” said Jason Chang, Queen’s executive vice president and chief operating officer.

“Emergency department volumes for all Queen’s hospitals are growing above both state and national forecasts due to shortages of primary care physicians and limited access of patients to primary care. This acquisition will allow Queen’s another opportunity to provide access to urgent and unscheduled care for our community.”

Founded in 2006, Island Urgent Care has 14 doctors and physician assistants as well as 39 support staff. Its clinics are open seven days a week, offering care without an appointment for minor medical emergencies, from flu to fractures, as well as physicals.

“We are very pleased to become a part of The Queen’s Health Systems,” said Dr. Robert Ruggieri, who founded Island Urgent Care and is its president. “This affiliation with Queen’s will dramatically improve our ability to treat a wide variety of illnesses and injury.”