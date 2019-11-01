Saint Louis defense takes a hit for Punahou rematch

It could have been worse, but is far from ideal for the nationally ranked Saint Louis Crusaders. Read more

It could have been worse, but is far from ideal for the nationally ranked Saint Louis Crusaders.

Starting linebacker Nick Herbig has been suspended by the school for engaging in an off-campus altercation over the weekend.

School president Glenn Medeiros and athletic director Chad Konishi did not return calls, but the school released this statement on Thursday: “Saint Louis School does not comment on any individual student disciplinary matters. However, Saint Louis School takes all students code of conduct matters seriously and is guided by principles set forth in the Saint Louis School Student Handbook.”

According to Coach Cal Lee, the suspension is for one week, which means Herbig will not play in tonight’s playoff game between No. 1 Saint Louis and No. 2 Punahou.

Lee said the incident occurred on Saturday night after the completion of the recent girls volleyball state championships. Herbig and teammate Jordan Botelho were at the championship match between Kamehameha and Punahou. Botelho got into a verbal back-and-forth with a Kamehameha student, an exchange that had begun on social media prior to Saturday.

When the two parties went outside, Lee said, the Kamehameha student took the first swing at Botelho, who retaliated. Lee said the student then went after Herbig, who also retaliated.

“I talked to them about it. There’s witnesses. Nobody jumped him or anything,” Lee said on Thursday morning. “I just think, how the kids are, evidently they’ve been talking (on social media). Mouthing off. Botelho and this kid didn’t like each other. They were at the game, talking about it, ‘Let’s go.’ They went out there, the kid threw the first punch at Botelho, and Botelho hit him. Herbig said the kid came to him and he defended himself. I may be biased, but these guys can take care of themselves. They don’t have to go look for a fight.”

Lee doesn’t believe a suspension was necessary because his players were defending themselves.

“Well, the school, for some reason, suspended Herbig,” he said.

It sets a different light on the playoff matchup. The rumor had swirled about potential suspensions. Buffanblu coach Kale Ane heard a bit.

“For us, you have to prepare as if everyone’s going to play. I’ve heard rumors like everyone else, but I know their backups are good whoever they play,” Ane said on Wednesday.

The Crusaders will counter Punahou’s smashmouth running game with inside linebackers Lawai Brown and Mason Tufaga, and the trenches will continue to be the domain of Stanley McKenzie. It is also true that the D-line of Saint Louis has more speed and pass-rushing penetration, but doesn’t have the girth and push of last year’s front. When the teams met during the regular season, the play of Herbig and Botelho in run support was vital in the Crusaders’ 25-19 comeback win.

Freshman Iona Purcell, one of the promising young LBs in the system, could play a bigger role on Saturday. Kamo‘i Latu, their brainchild in the secondary, could also bring more run stoppage.

With Herbig out, Punahou clearly benefits. QB John-Keawe Sagapolutele may be a freshman on paper, but after three months of Open Division action, he may as well be a sophomore or junior. If RB Vincent Terrell and his cohorts up front can move the chains consistently, Saint Louis may have to bring an extra man into the box. Sagapolutele has, from the start, exhibited a quick release and aggressive demeanor when his wideouts and slotbacks find gaps.

“I think we’re coming together. John’s had more games under his belt. Sees things quicker. Vince is Vince, solid the whole season,” Ane said.

It could have been worse for Saint Louis had Botelho been suspended. Botelho, a commit to Notre Dame, and Herbig, a commit to Wisconsin, are the most heavily recruited players in the islands. Lee does not believe this incident will impact the Badgers’ scholarship offer to Herbig, or the Fighting Irish’s offer to Botelho.

“I don’t think they’re going to change anything. They’ve got to know what really happened. Until they find out the facts, that’s where people are going to get involved,” Lee said.

Punahou (9-1) has its back to the wall as the second-place team during the regular season. The Buffanblu need a win tonight, which would make them the second-round winner. Then the teams would have a winner-take-all championship game next week.

“But we don’t want that,” Lee said.

“We know what they have now. Everyone knows who (Vincent) Terrell is. He’s shown it week after week,” Lee said. “Their quarterback (John-Keawe Sagapolutele) has gotten better week after week. They’re really loaded offensively. You got to stop both (players).”

Offensive innovation and emotional discipline will be on display, once again. But this ILH playoff game will feature the two best defensive units in the state in lockdown mode on Friday night.

Punahou has relied on its defensive talent and cohesion, and that commitment intensified with the Week 2 knee injury of senior quarterback Hugh Brady. For longtime coach Ane and his staff, it has been a title trophy dry spell since 2014.

After all these years, this might be their best chance to dethrone mighty Saint Louis. Punahou has not played in the state tourney since ’16, when the HHSAA allowed the ILH Open Division runner-up to participate in what began as a six-team format.

The ledger since 2010 for Punahou:

>> 2018: 7-3, lost to Saint Louis 45-21 (ILH final)

>> 2017: 5-3, lost to Kamehameha 44-30 (ILH playoff)

>> 2016: 7-3, lost to Saint Louis 28-14 (ILH final). Lost to Kapolei 33-20 (state tournament)

>> 2015: 8-2, lost to Saint Louis 27-23 (ILH final)

>> 2014: 8-1, def. Saint Louis 35-28 (ILH final). Def. Kahuku 13-10 (state semifinal), lost to Mililani 53-45 (state final)

>> 2013: 11-0, def. Kamehameha 38-12 (ILH final). Def. Farrington 48-6 (state semifinal), def. Mililani 28-22 (state final)

>> 2012: 8-3, won ILH. Def. Mililani 49-19 (state semifinal), lost to Kahuku 42-20 (state final)

>> 2011: 11-3, won ILH. Def. Baldwin 35-0 (state semifinal), lost to Kahuku 30-24 (state final)

>> 2010: 6-3, third in ILH.

2014 may seem like yesterday, but nobody on the varsity roster was on that team.

“I think it’s ancient history for all our kids. I remember those kids and their families (on the ’14 team),” Ane said. “You move on and look forward to playing what’s in front of you. All those teams, the kids were resilient and the staffs did a great job. They were very mature about the process of preparing. I feel the same way about this team. They know what’s ahead of them. They know it’s a do-or-die situation.”