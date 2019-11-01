comscore Saint Louis defense takes a hit for Punahou rematch | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Saint Louis defense takes a hit for Punahou rematch

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

It could have been worse, but is far from ideal for the nationally ranked Saint Louis Crusaders. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard
Next Story
Television and radio - Nov. 1, 2019

Scroll Up