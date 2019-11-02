Editorial: New day for Kakaako parks

A few years in discussion and now a done deal, the city has taken over the Kakaako Waterfront Park and its sister parks nearby. Read more

A few years in discussion and now a done deal, the city has taken over the Kakaako Waterfront Park and its sister parks nearby. Along with the ongoing maintenance challenges — and there are many — will be the potential for more family-friendly destinations.

First, the well-publicized challenges: Millions of dollars of annual maintenance will be necessary, even after near-term repairs to the parks’ damaged electrical system, sprinklers and bathrooms. This week’s transfer of the Kakaako sites to the city came with a $2.25 million check from former landowner Hawaii Community Development Authority — but that’s a mere fraction of the yearly costs to maintain Kakaako Waterfront, Kewalo Basin, Kakaako Gateway Mauka and Kakaako Gateway Makai parks, plus adjacent lots.

Much of the facilities’ damage has been attributed to persistent, sometimes aggressive, homeless campers. But the hope is that the combined wherewithal of the city’s police and parks departments will more firmly mitigate encampment problems. Already, the city plans to hire three rangers to patrol these parks from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

As for future potential for greater family use of the Kakaako sites: Activation is needed. What forms that take, will and should include robust public input. Kakaako Waterfront and its Gateway parks have too long been underused. Whether it’s an “inclusive” disabled-accessible playground, as has been recently floated, or other such magnets, seeding wholesome activities will help this area flourish.