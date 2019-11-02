comscore Editorial: New day for Kakaako parks | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Our View

Editorial: New day for Kakaako parks

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

A few years in discussion and now a done deal, the city has taken over the Kakaako Waterfront Park and its sister parks nearby. Read more

Previous Story
Editorial: Closer scrutiny of flood plan needed

Scroll Up