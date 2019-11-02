Hawaii Tourism Authority publishes 2018 visitor report
By Star-Advertiser staff
-
Today
- Updated 12:05 a.m.
The Hawaii Tourism Authority has published the 2018 Annual Visitor Research report.
It provides the final statistics on Hawaii’s visitor industry in 2018 and a comprehensive comparison with 2017 visitor data. Included are characteristics and expenditure data from visitors who came to Hawaii by air or cruise ships.
Visitor statistics are categorized by Hawaii’s Major Market Areas (MMA), select countries, purpose of trip, accommodation type, first-time or repeat visitor status and by island.
Statistics about visitor room inventory, hotel occupancy, room rates and air seat capacity are also included.
In addition, the 2017 visitor data was revised with updated immigration statistics and updated airfare statistics.
The report is available on HTA’s website at 808ne.ws/34nXyZE.