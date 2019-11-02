comscore Short-term vacation rentals drop steeply | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Short-term vacation rentals drop steeply

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:22 p.m.

Vacation rental supply fell on Oahu and the number of visitors reporting vacation rental stays dropped by about half in September, the first month since the city’s crackdown on illegal rentals took effect. Read more

