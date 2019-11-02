Game Day: Hawaii vs. Fresno State

FRESNO STATE OFFENSE

WR—1 Keric Wheatfall 6-1 179 Jr.

LT—72 Dontae Bull 6-6 324 So.

LG—51 Jace Fuamatu 6-3 295 Fr.

C—59 Matt Smith 5-11 285 Jr.

RG—66 Quireo Woodley 6-4 308 So.

RT—65 Syrus Tuitele 6-6 300 Jr.

TE—16 Jared Rice 6-5 243 Sr.

WR—4 Emoryie Edwards 5-11 193 Fr.

WR—27 Zane Pope 6-2 195 So.

QB—11 Jorge Reyna 6-0 215 Sr.

RB—20 Ronnie Rivers 5-8 183 Jr.

Quarterback Marcus McMaryion completed his eligibility, and then the Bulldogs traded X’s and O’s for HMOs with injuries to their best lineman (Leilehua grad Netane Muti) and three running backs (Jordan Mims, Romello Harris, Peyton Dixon). Tailback Ronnie Rivers, whose father, Ron, is Fresno State’s second-leading career rusher, is a sprint-to-the-edge speedster who also can zip into the gaps. Plans to redshirt Josh Hokit as part of next year’s transformation to linebacker were scrapped. Hokit, a 225-pound bruiser back, has scored nine TDs, eight on rushes, and only two of his 42 carries were stopped in the backfield. While McMaryion was a pocket passer who could scramble when necessary, Jorge Reyna is a legit dual-threat QB. Reyna is averaging 5.2 yards per non-sack rush. Reyna is accurate (62.8%), but even more so after the pregame pep talk. He has connected on 72.7% of his first-quarter passes. Similar to Washington and Boise State, the Bulldogs try to create pre-snap overloads with double tight ends, stacked receivers, motions, double motions and jet sweeps. Wideout Jalen Cropper broke off an 82-yard dash last week. Jared Rice is the league’s most versatile tight end. He can align snug on the line, flexed as an H-back, or wide. He is a rare pulling tight end. The Bulldogs usually rotate six receivers, but their most dynamic is not even listed as a starter. Derrion Grim leads with 284 receiving yards. He is fast (4.4 over 40 yards) with jump-ball skills and a 35-inch vertical leap.

FRESNO STATE DEFENSE

E—3 Mykal Walker 6-3 230 Sr.

T—98 Keiti Iakopo 5-11 290 Sr.

T—90 Kevin Atkins 6-2 295 Jr.

E—18 Isaiah Johnson 6-3 235 So.

LB—6 Levelle Bailey 6-2 200 Fr.

LB—29 Justin Rice 6-2 225 Jr.

LB—15 Arron Mosby 6-4 230 Jr.

CB—8 Chris Coleman 5-11 186 So.

SS—23 Juju Hughes 5-11 188 Sr.

FS—4 Wylan Free 6-2 185 So.

CB—14 Jaron Bryant 6-1 185 Sr.

Two of the league’s best defenders — linebacker Jeff Allison and safety Mike Bell — had pro dreams when they relinquished their senior seasons to apply for the 2019 NFL Draft. Surprisingly, neither was selected. One plan did go according to the blueprint when linebacker Justin Rice opted to redshirt after playing in the first four games in 2018. Rice has displayed all-directional skills, dropping to defend inside receivers, sneaking to the line as a stand-up rusher, and storming into the gaps. Rice averages 10.1 tackles per game, and has contributed to six takeaways — four fumbles, two picks. True freshman Levelle Bailey, who is more of a nickel than a linebacker, has matched up against slotbacks while also angling down for 5.5 tackles for loss. Mykal Walker was an all-league end who moved to middle linebacker during the offseason. But with the accelerated development of the ‘backers, Walker has returned to a down lineman. Walker, who averages 9.0 tackles per game, has 6.5 backfield stops. Strong safety Juju Hughes is set to make his 37th consecutive start. On the other hand, Chris Coleman will be playing his fourth game at corner after starting the season as a receiver. Jaron Bryant is the shutdown corner. “The best side of the ball is the dark side,” Bryant said. “Just growing up, I liked tackling people.”

FRESNO STATE SPECIALISTS

PK—28 Cesar Silva 5-11 185 Jr.

P/H—47 Blake Cusick 6-2 185 Sr.

LS—53 Jacob Westberry 6-3 255 Jr.

KR—7 Derrion Grim 6-1 195 Sr.

PR—20 Ronnie Rivers 5-8 183 Jr.

Kickoff returners Derrion Grim and Patrick Elima-Jeune are two of the fastest Bulldogs. In terms of elusiveness, Grim has had the “It” factor since childhood.“I always wanted to be ‘It,’” Grim said of playing tag. “But even if I were ‘It,’ it would happen really fast. Somebody else would get tagged.” He credits his speed to his father’s training. Kicker Cesar Silva has the power, but not always the accuracy. Four of his seven misses have been from 40-plus yards.

HAWAII OFFENSE

LWO—23 Jared Smart 6-0 190 Jr.

LSB—3 Jason-Matthew Sharsh 6-0 190 Jr.

LT—75 Ilm Manning 6-4 280 So.

LG—57 J.R. Hensley 6-5 320 Sr.

C—63 Taaga Tuulima 6-2 310 Jr.

RG—52 Solo Vaipulu 6-2 300 So.

RT—74 Gene Pryor 6-3 305 Jr.

RSB—6 Cedric Byrd II 5-9 175 Sr.

RWO—9 JoJo Ward 5-9 175 Sr.

QB—13 Cole McDonald 6-4 220 Jr.

RB—26 Miles Reed 5-8 190 So.

In advancing the running game, the line has honed its lateral skills. Right tackle Gene Pryor and guards Solo Vaipulu and J.R. Hensley provide a boost with pulls. The crossover blocks have widened holes for Miles Reed on sprints to the edge or cut-ins, and have opened a path for quarterback Cole McDonald on bootlegs and misdirection keepers. “We’re coming around,” offensive line coach Mark Weber said of the rejuvenated running game. “We’re spending a lot of time on it.” The Warriors are averaging 5.0 yards per rush, including 6.4 on second down, a key determinant in third-down decisions. Reed, a third-year sophomore, has been effective in an expanded role. In the past two games, he is averaging 6.0 per carry, including 4.6 yards after contact or eluding a would-be tackler. In the offense, Reed’s options are spinning out of a defender’s grasp for extra yards or scaling low-targeting opponents. “None of it is planned,” Reed said of his moves. “It’s all reaction.” All involve high-and-tight grips to secure the football. It is a habit he learned at Centennial High. “I fumbled one time in practice, and my coach made me carry around a football for a week,” Reed recalled. “It was just like the movie, ‘The Program.’ ” UH has added to the running game with the wildcat (slotback Lincoln Victor motions behind center Taaga Tuulima to take the snap), and McDonald’s speed (10.8 seconds over 100 meters) and long strides. McDonald is averaging 8.1 yards on non-sack runs. McDonald has been sacked on 2.8 percent of his pass plays.

HAWAII DEFENSE

DE—49 Pumba Williams 6-2 245 Sr.

NT—69 Azia Se‘ei 5-11 275 Sr.

DT—55 Blessman Ta‘ala 6-1 300 So.

DE—96 Kaimana Padello 6-0 230 Sr.

LB—27 Solomon Matautia 6-1 230 Sr.

LB—2 Jeremiah Pritchard 6-0 225 Jr.

NB—8 Eugene Ford 6-2 200 Jr.

CB—4 Rojesterman Farris II 6-1 185 Sr.

S—5 Khoury Bethley 5-10 200 So.

S—22 Ikem Okeke 6-0 200 Sr.

CB—18 Cortez Davis 5-11 180 Jr.

The flaw in total defense is the yardage-based category does not factor touchdowns. A more telling assessment is points — more specifically, points per possession — and ousting numbers. In the first seven games, the Warriors have relinquished 2.58 points per drive, 2.85 on possessions not stopped by the end of a half. “Yardage can be deceiving,” defensive coordinator Corey Batoon said. “It’s about them not getting the ball in the end zone.” The Warriors also are working to improve on “transition downs” — third or fourth. Traditional offensive opponents are converting at 35.6 percent on third down, slightly higher than the goal of two out of three stops. The Warriors have done well in forcing opponents into predictable situations. On third-and-7-plus situations, the odds shift sharply to an upcoming pass or draw. UH’s opponents faced those situations on 22% of their third downs this season. The Warriors also are receiving benefits of cross-training. Blessman Ta‘ala, who was an end in high school, can play nose or 3-technique. Kendall Hune can play 3, nose and strong-side end. Eugene Ford and Kai Kaneshiro can play all five spots in the secondary. Last week, Ford, the regular nickelback, played strong safety. Linebacker Darius Muasau, a true freshman, has been stripped of his newcomer label. “We’re past the midway point,” Batoon said of Muasau. “He’s not a freshman anymore. He has a good understanding of what we’re trying to do.”

HAWAII SPECIALISTS

PK—17 Ryan Meskell 6-0 185 Sr.

P/H—9 Stan Gaudion 6-3 210 Jr.

P—36 Ben Scruton 6-1 200 Sr.

LS—44 Wyatt Tucker 5-10 205 Jr.

KR—85 Lincoln Victor 5-10 165 Fr.

PR—6 Cedric Byrd II 5-9 175 Sr.

The front line is the bottom line on kickoff returns. “It’s one of the hardest things to do in football,” special teams coordinator Michael Ghobrial said. He said Noa Kamana, Steven Fiso, Kumoku Noa and Darius Muasau have to be sure-handed to field on-side kicks, as well as have the range and strength to retreat 15 yards, turn and set up blocks. “There’s so much space,” Ghobrial said. “And you’re going against guys who are trying to get to the returner, usually some of (a kickoff unit’s) better athletes on defense.” The Warriors average 24.7 yards per kickoff return.