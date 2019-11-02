University of Hawaii soccer headed to Big West playoffs

For the first time in its eight years as a member of the Big West Conference, the University of Hawaii soccer team is through to the league’s postseason tournament. Read more

After UH (6-7-3, 4-1-2 BWC) put itself on the cusp of qualifying with Thursday’s 3-2 win at UC Davis, the rest was taken care of for the Rainbow Wahine when UC Irvine lost in overtime at Cal Poly, 3-2, on Friday.

“We were all watching at our hotel. Oh jeez. My heart,” UH coach Michele Nagamine messaged the Star-Advertiser.

The winner of the four-team tournament gets the Big West’s automatic berth to the 64-team NCAA Women’s College Cup. The semifinals take place Thursday at a site to be determined, with the title match on Nov. 10 at the same site.

The Wahine can do no worse than fourth place with their 14 standings points. In fact, they’re still in the running for the regular-season championship — and hosting duties for the tournament — if a specific scenario happens on Sunday.

Hawaii needs to pull off a win at Long Beach State at noon; current points leaders Cal State Fullerton (15) and Cal State Northridge (15) must draw; and UC Santa Barbara (14) cannot win at home against Irvine, because the Gauchos own the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Wahine.