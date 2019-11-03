Lee Cataluna: Movement to preserve heiau marks 10 years

This week will mark 10 years since a community movement successfully saved a sacred Hawaii site.

Hawea heiau complex near Keawawa wetlands in Hawaii Kai was not widely known for its historical and cultural significance, though petroglyphs are clearly carved into the stones there and the landscape is still shaped by ancient agricultural terraces. In 2009, the land, which is approximately 5 acres between the Oahu Club and a new apartment complex, was going to be cleared for a tennis court and swimming pool.

“At that time, bulldozing had started, and this sacred site was under real threat of complete destruction by a proposed development,” said Ann Marie Kirk, member of the nonprofit community group Livable Hawaii Kai Hui.

The hui sent out a call inviting anyone who wanted to come to the site to participate in a peaceful protest and call to action. Since the name of the heiau, Hawea, was the name of a great pahu, or drum, protectors of the area asked supporters to come for a drumming ceremony. If people didn’t have a drum, they were told they could just tap their chests over their hearts.

Word spread quickly, and at the appointed hour when people gathered at Hawea, there were also gatherings on other islands, in other states and in other countries. Each group took photos and sent them to the hui, which received messages of support and pictures of drumming circles from New York City, Los Angeles, Spain, Australia, New Zealand and elsewhere.

During the ceremony, the developers called the police to remove the peaceful protesters. The group finished the ceremony and then were escorted out of the area by police officers, though none was arrested.

As they left, community members said they heard the screech of an owl and looked up to see a pueo flying above them. They took that as a good omen.

Indeed, the conflict was eventually resolved in a way that felt fair and good for both sides.

Four years later, Livable Hawaii Kai Hui was able to work with the developer of the neighboring Hale Ka Lae apartments, Avalon Group, and with the help of city and state funding through The Trust for Public Land, purchased the property to protect it in perpetuity.

Since then, thousands of community members have visited the area to listen to volunteers describe the archaeological features and to help care for the native plants that have been reintroduced.

On Saturday, Nov. 9, a drum ceremony will be held again at Hawea, but this time, it’s in gratitude for the victory there and in solidarity with similar struggles around Hawaii. All are invited to participate starting at 5:30 p.m. and ending at 7 p.m.

“The first drumming was for a dire matter, to save Hawea Heiau and to focus and pray for its protection,” said Kaleo Paik, cultural keeper for the hui. “Now that it’s safe, and in place of the dire need, we have a celebration for Hawea, but also now our prayers and intentions are being sent out to all our sacred sites who are in dire need of care and protection and so that they too may be saved.”