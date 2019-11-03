comscore Veteran swimming official and coach honored | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Sports

Veteran swimming official and coach honored

  • By Kyle Galdeira, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 7:01 p.m.

Veteran swimming official and coach Malcolm Cooper likes to spend most of his Saturdays volunteering with eyes fixed on the entire pool. Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio - Nov. 2, 2019

Scroll Up